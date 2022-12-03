Mentally challenged woman killed in Tiruppur

December 03, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who killed a woman near Udumalpet on Friday.

According to the police, M. Dhanalakshmi, a mentally challenged woman from Kamaraj Nagar in Udumalpet, was killed by unidentified persons near the Pukkulam bus stop on Friday.

Based on information from the locals, the Udumalpet police rushed to the spot, recovered her body, and sent it for post-mortem to Udumalpet Government Hospital. The police said the woman in her mid-40s was separated from her husband and was living alone. The victim had injuries on her head and neck.

The Udumalpet police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed a team to nab the accused.

