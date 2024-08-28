Mental strength important for UPSC, aspirants told at The Hindu’s meet in Tiruppur

The civil services exam is a roller coaster ride requiring mental strength, was the key takeaway for students at The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Club meeting, held in association with Shankar IAS Academy, at AVP College of Arts & Science, Tiruppur on Wednesday.

Chief guest Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner, shared his experience with the exam, emphasising the importance of learning and improving quickly in the event of failing.

He also advised students to familiarise themselves with the exam formats through practice and discipline. “Preparation will mould you to be knowledgeable, confident, and resilient in decision-making,” he said.

Developing reading skills through newspapers, honing writing skills, and maintaining optimism in the face of challenges were highlighted as crucial tips.

A. Karthikeyan, Chairman of AVP Group of Institutions, stressed the need for awareness programmes for aspirants from rural areas, while R. S. Arun, Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, advocated for strategic planning akin to chess.

The event also included an interactive session with the 300 students present.