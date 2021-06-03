Coimbatore

Mental health telecounselling for COVID-19 patients in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Corporation has set up two control rooms to provide 24x7 telecounselling to COVID-19 patients regarding their mental health, said Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday.

In a release, he said 20 data entry operators and 20 volunteers were roped in to work on a shift basis to provide 24x7 telecounselling. Both the centres could handle 40 phone calls in total at a given point of time, the Collector said.

The telecounselling centre for Zones 1 and 2 of Tiruppur Corporation was located in Boyampalayam while the centre for Zones 3 and 4 was operating from the Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road. Apart from mental health, the telecounselling services would also provide information on COVID-19 related queries including vaccination, emergency medical help, testing and treatment, the release said.

Residents of Zones 1 and 2 shall contact the telecounselling centre at 0421-2321520 and those in Zones 3 and 4 shall contact 0421-2321500 for telecounselling.


