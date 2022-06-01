Mental Health Awareness walkathon in Coimbatore

Thirty-five people participated in a walkathon organised by a private firm at Race Course on May 31.

RFPIO, a cloud-based software developing company had organised the walkathon to create awareness on mental health. Mental Health America, a not-for-profit organisation, recognised the month of May as mental health awareness month.

Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder, RFPIO said, “mental health awareness month has been observed since 1949, and the impact and the after-effects of the pandemic have accelerated the need for creating awareness about mental well-being.”

He also said that the walkathon encouraged people to overcome any mental hurdle they faced in their life.