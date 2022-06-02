Men posing as policemen steal cash, jewellery from house in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District (rural) Police are on the lookout for three men who stole cash and jewellery from a house which they ‘searched’ posing as policemen on Tuesday. The incident happened at the residence of Thilagam (60) at Guruvammal Nagar on Kalangal Road near Sulur on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that Thilagam hails from Tirunelveli district and she had moved to Sulur one-and-a-half-year ago. She runs a grocery store opposite to her rented house. As per the complaint lodged by the woman, three men came to the store in a car on Tuesday afternoon when her son Kaviyarasu was handling the business. The men introduced themselves as policemen and claimed that they had specific information that banned tobacco products were sold through the store. The men searched the store first and then the house on the opposite side. They took Mr. Kaviyarasu in the car after the searches and dropped nearly one km off the house. Mr. Kaviyarasu returned to the house and found that five sovereigns of jewellery and ₹75,000 were missing. He immediately alerted the Sulur police. Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan and his team visited the shop and the house and collected details of the men who conducted the searches. The police checked visuals of surveillance cameras in the locality and identified the car used by the men who posed as policemen. A case was registered against the impersonators under Sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.