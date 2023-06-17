ADVERTISEMENT

MEMU train service between Salem and Coimbatore cancelled

June 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau

To facilitate engineering works between Salem and Erode railway line, two MEMU train services between Salem and Coimbatore Junctions have been fully cancelled from June 19 to 30. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06802 Coimbatore Junction – Salem Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m., and Train No.06803 Salem Junction - Coimbatore Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1.40 p.m. are fully cancelled. 

Also, Train No.06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Train leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 p.m. on June 21 and 28 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Cauvery railway station, the release added.

