MEMU train service between Salem and Coimbatore cancelled

June 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SALEM

To facilitate engineering works between Salem and Erode railway line, two MEMU train services between Salem and Coimbatore Junctions have been fully cancelled from June 19 to 30.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06802 Coimbatore Junction – Salem Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m., and Train No.06803 Salem Junction - Coimbatore Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1.40 p.m. are fully cancelled.

Also, Train No.06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Train leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 p.m. on June 21 and 28 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Cauvery railway station, the release added.