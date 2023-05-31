HamberMenu
MEMU train service between Salem and Coimbatore cancelled

May 31, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau

To facilitate track renewal works between Cauvery and Anangur railway stations situated in Erode – Salem stretch, changes have beem made in a few train services.  

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06802 Coimbatore Junction – Salem Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m. will be fully cancelled from June 1 to 16. Likewise, Train No.06803 Salem Junction – Coimbatore Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled from June 1 to 17. 

Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at a convenient location from June 1 to 17, while Train No.18190 Ernakulam Junction – Tatanagar Junction Bi-Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction on Wednesdays and Sundays, will be regulated for 50 minutes at a convenient location from June 1 to 17, the release added. 

