MEMU train between Coimbatore, Salem partially cancelled

Due to engineering works between Cauvery and Anangur railway stations in Erode – Salem stretch, two train services will be partially cancelled from July 13 to July 24, the Southern Railway said in a release. The Coimbatore Junction to Salem Junction Unreserved MEMU special train (06802) will be partially cancelled and it will run from Coimbatore to Erode Junction. The Salem Junction to Coimbatore Junction Unreserved MEMU special train (06803) will run from Erode Junction to Coimbatore Junction.