Memorial for Easwaran, who conceived LBP dam project, to come up at Sathyamangalam block

November 29, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The State government has issued an order for constructing a memorial for M.A. Eswaran, who conceived the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) dam and the canal project, at Mudukanthurai in Sathyamangalam block.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan had during the Assembly session on September 6, 2021, announced that Eswaran was a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Erode constituency in the early 1950s during which he conceived the LBP canal project that helps in irrigating over two lakh acres in the Kongu region now. He also participated in the freedom struggle and was behind bars for 11 years. “As a tribute to the leader, a memorial with his statue would be established at ₹2.60 crore”, the Minister said in the Assembly.

The district administration was asked to identify a place for the memorial and also a model photo of the freedom fighter that would be accepted by his family members or descendants. The release said that five models of his photo were obtained and one photo was finalised. Also, a Public Works Department poramboke land measuring .46 hectare was identified and was forwarded to the government. The State government sanctioned funds for the memorial and a Government Order No. 188 dated November 25, 2022, was issued.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that foundation stone will be laid soon after which work will commence.

Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam is an earthen dam and was constructed across River Bhavani between 1948 and 1955. It was the first major irrigation project in the country after independence and was opened for irrigation in 1956. The LBP canal runs for 201-km irrigating 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.