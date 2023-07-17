ADVERTISEMENT

Memo issued to Salem SP for posting WhatsApp status regarding DCP

July 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Range Deputy Inspector of General of Police S. Rajeswari on Monday issued a memo to District Superintendent of Police for posting a WhatsApp status regarding Deputy Commissioner of Police.

On July 14, Salem SP R. Sivakumar posted a WhatsApp status in which it mentioned that DCP S.P. Lavanya was trying to become Salem SP for 10 months. Through a former DGP, she is trying to become Salem SP. But within two minutes, the SP deleted the message. But a few people who saw this status took a screenshot and uploaded it on social media.

Dr. Sivakumar, clarified that a person sent the message to his WhatsApp, and while trying to delete it, he mistakenly posted it as a status.

Meanwhile, the Range DIG issued a memo to the SP and sought his explanation regarding the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US