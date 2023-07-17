HamberMenu
Memo issued to Salem SP for posting WhatsApp status regarding DCP

July 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Range Deputy Inspector of General of Police S. Rajeswari on Monday issued a memo to District Superintendent of Police for posting a WhatsApp status regarding Deputy Commissioner of Police.

On July 14, Salem SP R. Sivakumar posted a WhatsApp status in which it mentioned that DCP S.P. Lavanya was trying to become Salem SP for 10 months. Through a former DGP, she is trying to become Salem SP. But within two minutes, the SP deleted the message. But a few people who saw this status took a screenshot and uploaded it on social media.

Dr. Sivakumar, clarified that a person sent the message to his WhatsApp, and while trying to delete it, he mistakenly posted it as a status.

Meanwhile, the Range DIG issued a memo to the SP and sought his explanation regarding the issue.

