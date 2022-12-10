Memo issued to nurses

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital administration on Saturday issued a memo to two nurses for allegedly making comments against a magistrate.

On Friday afternoon, a magistrate from the Salem court visited the hospital to get a statement from a minor, who tried to end her life. At that time, two nurses allegedly made comments against the magistrate. Immediately, the magistrate took the issue with hospital Dean R. Mani.

Following the complaint from the magistrate, the Dean issued a memo to the two nurses and constituted a committee to inquire into the incident.

Dr. Mani said, “we have issued a memo to the two nurses, and based on the inquiry committee report, further action will be taken.”

