Members of Somanur job-working power loom units begin hunger strike

They have sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

They have sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Hundreds of members from the Somanur Job-working Power loom Units Association, on Monday, began a five-day hunger strike at Karanampettai near Palladam demanding the master weavers for the revised wages.

According to the Association’s president Palanisamy, the hunger strike has been organised to condemn the master weavers for not issuing a written agreement based on the revised wages announced recently by the State government for the Somanur variety of fabric and also to urge the Coimbatore and Tiruppur district administrations to ensure implementation of these revised wages. Members of the job-working power loom unit associations from Perumanallur, Thekkalur, Pudupalayam and Avinashi also participated in the hunger strike, he said.

Stating that the Somanur association has over 20,000 members, Mr. Palanisamy sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this issue as they have been protesting for over six weeks. The hunger strike will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karanampettai till Friday.