Members of SDPI, farmers’ association take out rallies in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

27 January 2021 00:18 IST

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Communist Party of India affiliate, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), took out rallies on Republic Day on Tuesday in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi demanding the repeal of three farm laws.

The AIKS members protested in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate, after marching from the Thandu Mariamman Temple on Avinashi Road.

While taking out the march, the farmers shouted slogans condemning the Central Government.

The Coimbatore City Police personnel thwarted their attempt to besiege the Collectorate during the protest. The AIKS’ Coimbatore district president S. Palanisamy said they carried fruits, vegetables and motor as the protesters were denied permission to use a tractor.

He appealed to the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to come out in support of the farmers by demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The SDPI cadre took out a rally from Town Hall to Lorry Pet in Ukkadam. Carrying a bier with fruits and vegetables and models of plough, they demanded that the Central Government repeal the laws.

District general secretary Mohammad Isaq led the protest. More than 100 persons participated.