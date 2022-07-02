Members of PUCL, various parties stage protest in Coimbatore

Members of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and an all-party delegation staged a protest against the arrests of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk Office on Saturday.

As many as 70 people participated in the demonstration organised by PUCL in which members of Communist Party of India, Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Lawyers participated. They raised slogans against the BJP-led Union Government.

S. Balamurugan, State secretary of PUCL told The Hindu that the arrest of Mr. Zubair for his post in social media is a violation of fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. “Since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat riots case, people who were involved in the investigation cannot be treated as criminals.”

Calling it as “bad precedent”, he said that the prosecution may not have enough material evidence to prove in the court, “but the BJP government is particularly victimising Ms Setalvad and Mr Sreekumar.” The protesters called the situation in the country as “undeclared emergency.” They also said that defending human rights is not a crime.