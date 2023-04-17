ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Neelam Cultural Centre demand legislation against alleged honour killings

April 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The petition comes in the wake of the alleged honour killing in Uthangarai, where a man hacked his newly-wed son and mother, who attempted to stop the crime

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Neelam Cultural Centre on Monday petitioned the administration demanding that the State government pass a legislation against the alleged honour killings in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Neelam Cultural Centre, a fraternity of artists, on Monday petitioned the district administration demanding that the State government pass a legislation against alleged ‘honour killings in Krishnagiri.

The petition comes in the wake of the alleged honour killing in Uthangarai, where a man hacked his newly-wed son and mother, who attempted to stop the crime. He also grievously injured his daughter-in-law, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. The intercaste couple — Subhash and Anusuya — had married against the objections of Subhash’s family. They were summoned to Subhash’s paternal grandmother Kannammal’s home in Uthangarai on the pretext of reconciliation, where the crime was committed.

The crime was the second in less than a month. A 26-year-old youth, Jagan of Gittampatty village in Krishnagiri, was hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang led by his father-in-law. Here, the couple — Jagan and Saranya— belonged to the Vanniyar community. Saranya’s father had objected to their relationship and had prepared to marry her off, when she eloped with Jagan in January. In less than two months, Jagan was hacked to death. 

The members of Neelam Cultural Centre, which has been addressing caste violence targeting Dalits through the medium of art and music, said such ‘honour’ killings had a chilling effect on society and needed to be stopped through a legislation.

The activists also demanded that Krishnagiri be declared as vulnerable to caste violence and honour killings.

