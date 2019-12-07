Members of Muslim outfits stage protests

Hundreds of protesters from Muslim outfits staged protests against the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Friday.

Police said that 250 members, including 80 women of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, were removed for protesting in front of the South Taluk Office. A total of 252 members, including 60 women from Social Democratic Party of India, staged a protest at Athupalam. Nearly 200 members of SDPI were removed when they staged a protest near the Mettupalayam Bus Stand.

In Tiruppur, nearly 500 TMMK members were removed for staging a protest in front of the Tiruppur Corporation office. Police said that 350 members of SDPI were removed for protesting in front of Tiruppur Railway Station.