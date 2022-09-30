Members of Muslim outfits arrested for protest in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 30, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police deployed at the Fort maidan area in Salem following the protest by Muslim outfits on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of various Muslim outfits and cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who staged a demonstration without permission, were arrested by the police on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various Muslim outfits in the name of Shaheen Bagh Federation announced that they would organise a demonstration for two hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort maidan on Friday, condemning the search conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently. But the police did not provide permission for the protest, but some outfits announced that the demonstration would be held as planned.

On Friday afternoon, more than 100 police personnel were deployed in the Fort locality. More than 50 members of various Muslim outfits and political parties, including Salem Corporation 31st ward councillor Syed Mosa, walked to the Fort maidan around 3.30 p.m. They raised slogans against RSS and the Union government. As they sat on the road, the police forcibly removed them and arrested them. They were kept at a marriage hall.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police officials said the arrested would be released later in the evening. Police personnel were deployed in the Fort locality to avert any untoward incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app