Members of Kannada outfit booked for damaging name boards at Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border

The Talavadi police on Monday registered a case against 15 members of a Kannada outfit for damaging and blackening two name boards at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border on Sunday evening.

The members damaged a name board written in Tamil and blackened the Tamil letters on another board on the Dindigul – Bengaluru NH 209 near Talavadi. They raised slogans that Kannada was not written on the boards and later left. Based on a complaint, Talavadi police registered a case against 15 persons for damaging the boards that belonged to the National Highways Authority of India.

Police personnel were posted at the border to prevent untoward incidents.

Confusion prevailed whether the location came under Karnataka or Tamil Nadu and on Monday, revenue officials in the presence of police personnel carried out a survey in the border area.

Survey revealed that the boards were located inside the Karnataka border and not in Tamil Nadu. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that since the spot came under the jurisdiction of Karnataka, legal opinion has been sought after which the case would be transferred to the Karnataka police. He added that the situation was normal at the border and vehicle movement between the two States was not disrupted.