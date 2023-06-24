Mega veterinary camp in Tiruppur on June 27

June 24, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A ‘mega veterinary camp’ is to be held on June 27 at Kundadam Panchayat in Tiruppur district, according to a release.

Free services, including artificial insemination, deworming, rabies vaccine for dogs and poultry, administering of mineral salts mixture to cattle, treating infected animals, minor surgeries, animal pregnancy-related treatments, and X-ray examinations are to be done at the camp.

Further, seminar and discussion with farmers, veterinary professors and researchers are to be conducted, the release added.