Mega vaccination drive receives overwhelming response

People turned out in large numbers at the third mega vaccination drive held in the districts on Sunday.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S. Divyadarshini visited the vaccination centres including P.S.Agraharam anganwadi, Somanahalli Panchayat Union Primary School, Nagadasampatti Panchayat Union Primary School, Mulluvadi Government School, and Krishnapuram Government Middle School.

The drive was conducted at 379 centres in the district. As of Sunday, over 51% of eligible population in the district has received their first dose.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the vaccination centres set up at Aniyapuram Government Higher Secondary School, Subramaniapuram Panchayat Union Middle School and others.

A total of 476 centres and 24 mobile teams were arranged for the drive. About 210 doctors, 430 nurses, 1,600 anganwadi workers, 1,400 teachers, 415 trainee nurses, 265 trainee health inspectors were involved in the camp. The district targeted to administer 55,000 doses on the day.

Krishnagiri Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy said in a release that the vaccination drive was conducted at 601 centres in the district. The district targeted to administer 55,000 doses on Sunday.

In Salem, the third mega vaccination drive was held at 1,392 places and 1.11 lakh doses were distributed to the centres. In Erode, the vaccination drive was arranged at 579 centres. As many as 84,402 persons were vaccinated on the day.