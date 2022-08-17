Mega vaccination drive in Erode on August 21

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people in a mega COVID-9 vaccination drive to be held at 1,597 locations across the district on August 21.

In a release, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day. Children above 12 years and people above 18 years can receive their first or second dose, while frontline workers and persons above 60 years who received both their doses can receive precaution dose. The gap between second dose and precaution dose should be six months.

A total of 3,196 workers and 70 vehicles would be deployed for the drive on Sunday across the district. Since the Omicron variant is spreading fast, people were asked to utilise the camp to protect them, the release said.