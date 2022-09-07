Coimbatore

Mega vaccination drive in Coimbatore on Sept. 11

Vaccination camps and centres will provide booster dose inoculation for free only till the end of September, as per the Tamil Nadu government order, the district health department said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 36th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp will be held in Coimbatore on Sunday at 1,530 centres across the district.

As many as 1,081 camps in rural areas, 109 camps in municipal areas and 339 in corporation limits will be administrating COVID-19 vaccination.

In the Coimbatore district as of September 7, totally 63,39,138 have been vaccinated —29,12,580 people have been given the first dose, 26,70,084 the second dose and 2,40,107 people with the booster dose, the department said in a release.

To know the exact locations of vaccination camps nearby, visit — coimbatore.nic.in.


