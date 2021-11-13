Mega vaccination drive at 447 centres in Erode

Erode

13 November 2021 22:31 IST

The eighth mega vaccination drive would be held on Sunday in districts.

In Erode, the drive would be held at 447 centres.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a release that 61,600 doses of vaccines would be administered through the camp. 1,788 workers would be involved in the special vaccination drive in the district and 100 vehicles would be utilised for the camp.

In Salem, the district administration is targeting to administer 1 lakh doses. The camp would be set up at 1,392 places in the district and 18,500 workers would be involved in the vaccine drive, a release said. The district has stock of 1.64 lakh of Covishield and 1.38 lakh doses of Covaxin, a release said.

In Namakkal, 740 teams would be deployed for the drive, including 74 mobile teams.