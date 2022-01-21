Coimbatore

Mega vaccination camps to cover 1.5 lakh people in Erode

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people across the district during the special vaccination camps to be held at 503 centres on Saturday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held at government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and also in schools from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during which persons above 18 years can receive their first and second dose. Also, 2,012 health staff would be covering the households with the help of 66 mobile units to vaccinate people at their doorsteps.

Since Omicron virus is spreading fast and to protect oneself from the virus, vaccination is important. Hence, all the eligible people should get vaccinated without fail, the release added.


