Mega vaccination camp in Tiruppur on June 12

Tiruppur Corporation is conducting a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive at various places across the city on June 12.

According to a release, the administration has planned to vaccinate 20,000 people at nearly 380 places. Vaccination camps will be conducted at the government hospitals, Urban Primary Health Centres, schools, railway station and bus stand from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said nearly 1,35,033 people were yet to get their first dose and 1,99,540 their second dose of vacinnes in the city.

In Tiruppur city, there were 31,728 children aged between 12 and 14, 42,300 between 15 and 18, and 8,67,420 people were aged above 18. Of the 9,41,448 people, a total of 8,06,415 had taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 6,06,875 their second dose, the release noted.

People could get their booster dose after nine months or 39 weeks from the date of their second dose of vaccination.