Mega vaccination camp in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri on September 18

Special Correspondent
September 17, 2022 18:57 IST

The 37 th mega vaccination camp will be held at 1,928 vaccination centres here on September 18 from 7 a.m to 7 p.m

According to the district administration, 11.99 lakh people above 12 years of age have received the first dose; 10.74 lakh received the second dose; and 1,51,287 people the booster dose here in the district.

In a release, Collector K. Shanthi has urged all frontline worker and other eligible for the booster dose to avail the dose without fail. The booster shot is being administered free cost up to September 30, to mark the 75 years of Independence.  

The administration has also warned of penalty for violation of mandatory mask rule.  

In Krishnagiri, the camp will be held at 1,240 centres. The camps will be held in all government hospitals, primary health centres, among others. 

Preference will also be accorded to teachers and education department staff, an administration release said.

