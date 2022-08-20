Mega vaccination camp in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri on August 21

The 34 th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp with targeted cent percent vaccination coverage will be held here in all government hospitals, and primary health centers and taluk hospitals from 7 a.m to 7 p.m on Sunday, August 21.

The district administration is conducting the camp in over 1924 centres across the district with a targeted coverage of all persons above 12 years of age. According to Collector K. Shanthi, 11.94 lakh people above 12 years have been given the first dose of the vaccine; 10.51 lakh people second dose and 84,106 people received the booster dose.

The Collector has urged all eligible persons to avail the camp and take the booster shot, made free for 75 days from July 15.

Also public are warned against not wearing masks in public places. A fine of ₹500 would be imposed against violators, the administration has warned.

In Krishnagiri, the camp wouldbe held at 1,300 centres, including all primary health centre, government hospitals and additional centres in the district. Everyone above 12 years of age are encouraged to avail the vaccine. Those, who have taken the first dose COVID shied vaccine may take the second dose upon completion of 84 days, and those with Covaxin as first dose may avail the second dose upon completion of 28 days.

According to Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy all persons above 18 years of age are called upon to avail the precautionary dose upon completion of 182 days/6 months/26 weeks between the second dose and the booster shot.

The booster dose would be available for free up to September 30, for all eligible persons.