Mega vaccination camp in Coimbatore today

The administration will conduct a mega COVID-19 vaccination programme across the district on June 12, Sunday.

According to a press release, a total of 3,509 vaccination centres will be set up on Sunday.

Of these, 2,304 centres are in villages, 225 in municipalities and 950 in the Corporation limits. Public can get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 7 a.m to 7 p.m at these centres.

As many as 27,82,999 people, above 18 years of age got their first dose and 23,83,749 have got their second dose of vaccination in the district.

Nearly 1,36,880 children in the age group of 15-18 got their first dose and 1,04,494 have got their second dose. In the age group between 12 and 14, 76,531 have got the first dose and 44,302 got their second dose, the release noted.

Vaccination in the city will be given at 950 booths, nine each in 100 wards and in 50 mobile booths. The administration also said that those who are eligible to get booster shot can avail of this opportunity.