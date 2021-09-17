Mega vaccination camp in Coimbatore on Sunday

Coimbatore

17 September 2021 23:48 IST

Coimbatore Corporation will hold a mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at 266 places on Sunday.

A press release from the civic body appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity by getting vaccinated at the camps to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It had divided the 100 wards into 32 segments and assigned a medical officer to oversee the vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

It would also establish five static camps, one at Shanti Gears in Ondipudur.

For more details, dial 1077 or 0422-2302323 or 97505-54321.