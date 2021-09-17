CoimbatoreCoimbatore 17 September 2021 23:48 IST
Mega vaccination camp in Coimbatore on Sunday
Coimbatore Corporation will hold a mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at 266 places on Sunday.
A press release from the civic body appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity by getting vaccinated at the camps to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It had divided the 100 wards into 32 segments and assigned a medical officer to oversee the vaccination.
It would also establish five static camps, one at Shanti Gears in Ondipudur.
For more details, dial 1077 or 0422-2302323 or 97505-54321.
