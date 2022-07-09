Mega vaccination camp in 3,509 centres in Coimbatore today

As COVID-19 cases rise in the State, Coimbatore district will hold the 31st mega vaccination camp in 3,509 centres on Sunday.

The State government plans to conduct the drive in 1,00,000 centres. People above 18 years, between 15-18 and 12-14 can take their first and second doses in the camps. Further, frontline and senior citizens who had taken their first booster dose nine months ago can take the second booster dose at the centres.

In the district, 28,69,347 individuals above 18 years of age have taken the first shot of the vaccine and 2,60,043 have taken the second.

Further, 1,38,206 people between 15-18 years have been administrated with the first dose and 1,06,496 with the second dose. In the 12-14 years age category, 83,151 have taken the first dose and 54,689 took the second also. Regarding booster shots, 97,200 have taken the first dose. Loaction of the centres is available at coimbatore.nic.in.