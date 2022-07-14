Mega public relations camp held in Dharapuram

The district administration has organised a mass public relations camp at Vadugapalayam village in Dharapuram Taluk on Wednesday.

Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the camp and distributed various welfare assistance to the tune of ₹42.07 lakh to 239 beneficiaries. Mr. Vineeth said the objective of the camp was to resolve the grievances of people immediately by reaching them at their door steps. “If a grievance petition was rejected, the officials should convey the reason for rejection to the petitioner at the earliest,” said Mr. Vineeth.

The district officials from all the departments gave a detailed explanation about various welfare schemes that are being carried out by the State government.

Awareness Rally

Earlier, the Collector flagged off a population awareness rally at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The rally was organised by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, in which students from Sara and Revathi College of Nursing participated.

The students shouted awareness slogans about population explosion and distributed pamphlets to the public.