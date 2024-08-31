GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mega Property Show begins in Coimbatore

Published - August 31, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the Roofandfloor.com property show held at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Participants at the Roofandfloor.com property show held at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Mega Property Show, organised by Roofandfloor.com, an online real estate marketplace from The Hindu Group, has begun at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Saturday. The event features a diverse range of properties from over 40 real estate firms, including prominent builders and developers, offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to explore various residential and commercial options.

“This is the first time we are conducting the fair in Coimbatore. A wide range of properties is available for homebuyers, including apartments across various budgets, villas, farmhouses, retirement communities, and plots from different locations in the city and surrounding areas,” said Anthony Thanaraja, Head of Events at Roofandfloor.com. “Property prices range from ₹20 lakh to over ₹3 crore, depending on the location and size,” he added.

P. Deepak, a first-time homebuyer, said the show featured a good selection of local builders, making it easier to engage with them.

Rajesh J., Coimbatore Head of Roofandfloor.com, said the property show attracted visitors from Tiruppur and Erode, with many looking to invest in plots.

B. Prasanna, a businessman from Tiruppur, said that he attended the show to explore plots for setting up an office-cum-home in Coimbatore and the event provided a clear overview of the available plot options and their locations.

The property show continues on September 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free entry for the public.

