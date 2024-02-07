Mega private job fair in Krishnagiri on February 10

February 07, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A mega private job fair will be held jointly by the District Administration and District Industries Centre at Concordia Higher Secondary School in Bargur here on February 10.

According to the administration, companies such as Delta Electronics, Tata Electronics, and Titan Industries are slated to participate along with other companies and are expected to recruit over 10,000 people for various positions. Applicants with Class VIII pass and above, higher-secondary pass outs, diploma holders, engineering graduates may participate. The fair will also have independent stalls for skill training through the district guidance centre. Job aspirants are invited to participate in the fair and avail of the opportunity. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-291983.

