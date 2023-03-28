Mega private job fair in Hosur on March 31

March 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A mega private sector employment camp will be organised at the Government Arts and Science College in Hosur on March 31.

Women and men aspiring for jobs are called upon to participate in the camp that will witness the participation of over 200 private companies. Aspirants with educational qualification above class V up to post graduation, including diploma education, are eligible to participate.

The administration has arranged for special bus facility from Hosur bus stand to the venue. Registrations for free skill development programme will also be made at the venue. Participants may arrive at the venue with their testimonials along with the Aadhaar card, among other documents. Differently-abled persons are also eligible to participate. The camp will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. The mega job camp is being jointly organised under the aegis of the district administration, Tamil Nadu State Rural/Urban Livelihood Mission. Further details may be ascertained over phone on 8220380619, 9500485890 and 9843091546.