Mega private job fair in Dharmapuri on Friday

A private employment fair is being organised under the aegis of the district administration at the district employment office on May 13.

The fair is being organised every week on Friday for the benefit of educated unemployed youth with the participation of private firms from across districts.

According to a release from the administration, participation and selection for jobs through the employment camp will not lead to cancellation of the seniority in the rolls of employment registry. Therefore, those seeking employment are called upon to participate in the job fair.

Various job postings from sales representatives, marketing executives, typists, computer operators, supervisors, and managers are in the offing, according to the administration. Women, differently-abled persons and others with varying qualifications from graduates, post-graduates to diploma holders are encouraged to apply.

The job fair will commence at 10 a.m. at the district employment and skill development office.