ADVERTISEMENT

Mega meditation event to be held in Coimbatore on March 2 and 3

February 21, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a mega meditation event in Coimbatore on March 2 and 3 wherein over one lakh participants are expected to gather at the CODISSIA Ground for a transformative session focusing on meditation’s benefits for health and prosperity.

According to a release, the event, titled ‘Coimbatore Meditates with Gurudev’, supports the Drug Free India Campaign and a MoU with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment underscores their commitment to work on the Government initiative of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).

On March 2nd, a ‘Music, Wisdom, and Meditation’ session will commence at 6 p.m. Maha Rudra Puja follows on March 3rd at 9 a.m. at CODISSIA Hall D. Rudra mantras, including Namaka and Chamaka mantras, are to be chanted during the puja. The entry is free for meditation session, with registration required. Entry for Maha Rudra Puja is by donation. For registration and more information, visit coimbatoremeditates.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US