Mega meditation event to be held in Coimbatore on March 2 and 3

The Hindu Bureau

February 21, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a mega meditation event in Coimbatore on March 2 and 3 wherein over one lakh participants are expected to gather at the CODISSIA Ground for a transformative session focusing on meditation’s benefits for health and prosperity.

According to a release, the event, titled ‘Coimbatore Meditates with Gurudev’, supports the Drug Free India Campaign and a MoU with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment underscores their commitment to work on the Government initiative of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).

On March 2nd, a ‘Music, Wisdom, and Meditation’ session will commence at 6 p.m. Maha Rudra Puja follows on March 3rd at 9 a.m. at CODISSIA Hall D. Rudra mantras, including Namaka and Chamaka mantras, are to be chanted during the puja. The entry is free for meditation session, with registration required. Entry for Maha Rudra Puja is by donation. For registration and more information, visit coimbatoremeditates.com

