Mega job mela on Feb. 6 at Gobichettipalayam

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will conduct a mega job fair at Gobi Arts and Science College on February 6 in which over 200 leading private companies will participate to fill over 10,000 vacancies.

A release from Collector C. Kathiravan said the companies would be recruiting candidates for various posts and interested persons should register at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in. He said registration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, registration for getting jobs in foreign countries, counselling for entrepreneurs who wished to start their own units through District Industries Centre and various loans available from banks would also be done on the occasion.

Interested persons can register and participate in the camp along with copies of resume, educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card and necessary documents on February 6. The earlier venue for the mela, Muthu Mahal, was changed to the college due to administrative reasons.