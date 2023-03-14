Mega job mela in Erode on March 19

March 14, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission will conduct a mega job fair at the Nandha Arts and Science College on March 19 in which over 200 private companies will participate to fill over 10,000 vacancies.

A release from District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the companies would recruit candidates for various posts with qualification ranging from Standard VIII to Plus Two, graduate, post graduate, ITI, engineers, computer operators, drivers, and tailors. Candidates can register with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation at the venue. Registration for jobs in foreign countries, counselling for entrepreneurs who wished to start their own units through District Industries Centre and various loans available from banks will also be done during the mela.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan are expected to distribute appointment orders to the selected candidates.

Interested persons can register at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and participate in the camp along with copies of resume, educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card and necessary documents. For details contact 0424-2275860 , 94990-55942, 94990-55943, and email erodemegajobfair@gmail.com , the release said.

