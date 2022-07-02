Mega job fairs to be held at 250 places across the State: Minister

(fifth right) Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over the appointment order to a beneficiary at the job fair held in Tiruppur on Saturday.

A total of 2,960 persons received job appointment letters in the mega private job fair held at Maharaja Mahal near Kangayam on Saturday.

A delegation of six Ministers inaugurated the job fair in which more than 200 private companies and 11,306 job-seekers participated.

The companies recruited 2,960 persons with a wide range of qualifications. Additionally, 260 persons were selected for skill development training and 187 persons were selected for jobs abroad. The Ministers distributed the appointment letters to the beneficiaries.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said, “the State government has planned to conduct this kind of mega job fair at 250 places across the State.” He also said this would increase the employment rate in the State.

M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, said that through the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme the government has planned to bridge the gap between school and higher education, which would bring good results.

Minister for Labour and Employment C.V. Ganesan said, “so far, the State government has conducted 62 such mega job fairs.” To provide skill development, Industrial Training Institutes across the State would be developed at ₹2,871 crore, he added.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Minorities Welfare K.S. Masthan, Rajya Sabha MP P. Selvaraj, Collector S. Vineeth, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar and officials were present.