ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job fair to be held in Krishnagiri

March 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair will be conducted at the Government Arts and Science College for Women here under the aegis of the district administration on March 4. The job fair jointly organised with the participation of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Magalir Thittam will witness the participation of some of the large private companies among others. Unemployed women and men, who have educational qualification of class V and above up to post graduation are eligible to participate.

For further details, contact 9786516489; 9865098494.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US