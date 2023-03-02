HamberMenu
Mega job fair to be held in Krishnagiri

March 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair will be conducted at the Government Arts and Science College for Women here under the aegis of the district administration on March 4. The job fair jointly organised with the participation of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Magalir Thittam will witness the participation of some of the large private companies among others. Unemployed women and men, who have educational qualification of class V and above up to post graduation are eligible to participate.

For further details, contact 9786516489; 9865098494.

