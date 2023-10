October 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A mega employment fair will be held at the Government Arts and Science College in Hosur on Saturday. Major companies including Ashok Leyland, Tata Electronics, Delta Electronics, and Titan Industries among others will participate. Candidates with Class 8 up to post-graduation are invited to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.