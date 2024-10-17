ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job fair in Krishnagiri on October 19

Published - October 17, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job fair is scheduled to be held on October 19, jointly under the aegis of the district administration and the district employment and guidance cell, at the Government Women’s Arts College from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the administration, major companies from Krishnagiri and Hosur including Ashok Leyland, Delta Electronics, TVS are slated to participate in the job fair.

Aspirants, who have passed Class 8, and graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders are eligible to participate. The administration has also clarified that those, who have registered for jobs with the employment office, will not lose their rank in the waiting order in the event of getting recruited through the job fair. Collector K.M. Sarayu has invited public to participate in the job fair.

