Mega job fair in Hosur on May 22
A major private employment fair is scheduled to be held here at R.V.Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Hosur on May 22. According to the administration, the job fair is being organised under the aegis of the district employment office and is expected to have the participation of over 250 private firms. In a release, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has called upon job aspirants to participate in the mega job fair.
