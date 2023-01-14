Mega job fair in Erode on January 21

January 14, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission will conduct a mega job fair at Nandha Arts and Science College on January 21 in which over 200 private companies will participate to fill over 10,000 vacancies.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said the companies will recruit candidates for various posts with qualifications ranging from Standard VIII to Plus Two, graduates, post graduates, ITI, engineers, computer operators, drivers, tailors and other jobs. Candidates can register with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation at the venue. Registration for getting jobs in foreign countries, counselling for entrepreneurs who wished to start their own units through District Industries Centre and various loans available from banks will also be done during the mela.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan are expected to distribute appointment orders to the selected candidates.

Interested persons can register and participate in the camp along with copies of resume, educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card and necessary documents. For details contact 0424-2275860 and email erodejobfair@gmail.com , the release said.