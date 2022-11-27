Mega job fair held in Pollachi

November 27, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 512 candidates were short-listed for jobs in private companies at the mega job fair held in Pollachi on Sunday.

According to a press release, 232 companies took part in the fair and offered 1,027 jobs. Over 9,000 candidates participated, including 5567 women, three differently-abled, and two transgenders. About 84 of them registered for skill training and 138 of them enquired about self-employment opportunities.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C. V. Ganesan, who inaugurated the fair, said that this was the 68th mega fair conducted by the State government and so far, 1.10 lakh candidates were placed in private companies. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed the Ministry to organise the fairs in all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State. He urged the candidates to develop self-confidence and work hard. Naan Mudhalvan scheme will guide students on courses they should pursue to get jobs. Pollachi MP K. Shanmugha Sundaram was taking steps to get major investments to Pollachi to generate jobs in that area, he said.

