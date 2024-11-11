Mega food festival and wedding expo in Coimbatore on November 30

As part of Coimbatore Vizha 2024, Tamil Nadu Caterers Association is organising the ‘Kongu Wedding Food Festival and Exhibition 2024’ at the Codissia Grounds on November 30 and December 1.

The festival will witness the participation of more than 1,000 caterers across Tamil Nadu, and they will present a wide spread of more than 400 food items (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), including 100 varieties of starters, 150 main course dishes including 10 different biriyanis and 100 different desserts, in a mega buffet setup.

The tickets are priced at ₹799+ GST for adults. Children aged 12 and above will be considered adults and will be charged ₹499+ GST. Entry is free for children aged 5 and below.

The tickets can only be purchased from ticketing platform BookMyShow. The booking was launched by R. Sundar, joint managing trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; Madhampatty Nagaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Caterers Association; R. Ponnuswamy, chairman and managing director of Aroma, and ‘The Mad Chef’ Koushik, on November 11 at SNR Auditorium.

Celebrity chef Damu, Vijay TV fame Ramar, Madurai Muthu, ‘Erode’ Mahesh, Kuraishi, Manimegalai, playback singer Sathya Prakash, super singers Priyanka, Sridhar Sena, Pooja, and DJ Black will take part in the cultural programmes to be held on both days.

The food fest will also include a wedding exhibition. Decorators, photography brands, jewellery and textile brands will set up stalls. More than 50,000 visitors are expected. Entry will be allowed from 5 p.m. onwards. Visitors are requested to enter the food counters before 8.30 p.m. Attendees inside can stay till the programmes get over.

